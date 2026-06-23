Cities with the most expensive homes in the Warner Robins metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $368,720 in May, 0.8% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of June 11, the
sits at 6.52%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Warner Robins metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#9. Fort Valley, GA
- Typical home value: $162,832
- 1-year price change: +1.4%
- 5-year price change: +28.6%
#8. Hawkinsville, GA
- Typical home value: $188,346
- 1-year price change: +4.7%
- 5-year price change: +46.0%
#7. Warner Robins, GA
- Typical home value: $213,783
- 1-year price change: +3.4%
- 5-year price change: +44.0%
#6. Centerville, GA
- Typical home value: $228,954
- 1-year price change: +3.7%
- 5-year price change: +47.6%
#5. Byron, GA
- Typical home value: $266,095
- 1-year price change: +2.6%
- 5-year price change: +38.5%
#4. Perry, GA
- Typical home value: $276,500
- 1-year price change: +3.2%
- 5-year price change: +41.1%
#3. Bonaire, GA
- Typical home value: $302,472
- 1-year price change: +3.1%
- 5-year price change: +37.6%
#2. Elko, GA
- Typical home value: $350,818
- 1-year price change: +7.1%
- 5-year price change: +43.8%
#1. Kathleen, GA
- Typical home value: $364,014
- 1-year price change: +1.9%
- 5-year price change: +35.5%