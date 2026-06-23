Konstantin L // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Warner Robins metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $368,720 in May, 0.8% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of June 11, the

sits at 6.52%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Warner Robins metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#9. Fort Valley, GA

- Typical home value: $162,832

- 1-year price change: +1.4%

- 5-year price change: +28.6%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Hawkinsville, GA

- Typical home value: $188,346

- 1-year price change: +4.7%

- 5-year price change: +46.0%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Warner Robins, GA

- Typical home value: $213,783

- 1-year price change: +3.4%

- 5-year price change: +44.0%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. Centerville, GA

- Typical home value: $228,954

- 1-year price change: +3.7%

- 5-year price change: +47.6%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Byron, GA

- Typical home value: $266,095

- 1-year price change: +2.6%

- 5-year price change: +38.5%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Perry, GA

- Typical home value: $276,500

- 1-year price change: +3.2%

- 5-year price change: +41.1%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Bonaire, GA

- Typical home value: $302,472

- 1-year price change: +3.1%

- 5-year price change: +37.6%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Elko, GA

- Typical home value: $350,818

- 1-year price change: +7.1%

- 5-year price change: +43.8%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Kathleen, GA

- Typical home value: $364,014

- 1-year price change: +1.9%

- 5-year price change: +35.5%