China's exports up 4.8% in May as shipments to the US fall nearly 10%

BEIJING — (AP) — China's exports rose 4.8% in May from a year earlier, lower than expected as shipments to the United States fell nearly 10%, according to customs figures released Monday.

Imports declined 3.4% year-on-year, leaving a trade surplus of $103.2 billion.

China exported $28.8 billion to the United States in May, while its imports from the U.S. fell 7.4% to $10.8 billion, the report said.

Trade slowed in May after China’s global exports jumped 8.1% in April, even after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a deal with Beijing to delay implementation of stiff tariff hikes to allow time for talks.

The next round of U.S.-China talks was due to take place later Monday in Britain.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.