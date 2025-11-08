What to know if your travel plans are impacted by the FAA's flight cancellations

If you have upcoming travel plans anytime soon, you might notice fewer options on the airport's departure board.

Airlines are scaling back flights at dozens of major U.S. airports to ease the pressure on air traffic controllers, who have been working unpaid and under intense strain during the ongoing government shutdown.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the decision is necessary to keep travelers safe. Many controllers have been putting in long hours and mandatory overtime while lawmakers are at a standstill over how to reopen the government.

Major hubs like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago are among those affected, and the ripple effects could mean more cancellations, longer delays and fuller flights for travelers across the country. The cutbacks will impact hundreds if not thousands of flights daily.

Here’s what to know about the FAA's order — and what you can do if your plans are disrupted:

Is my airport on the list?

There's a good chance it is. The list spans more than two dozen states.

It includes the country's busiest airport — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia — and the main airports in Boston, Denver, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Miami, San Francisco and Salt Lake City.

Multiple airports will be impacted in some metropolitan hubs, including New York, Houston, Chicago and Washington.

How long will this go on?

It's hard to say. Even if the shutdown ends soon, the FAA has said it would not lift the flight restrictions until staffing at airport towers and regional air traffic centers makes it safe to do so.

“It’s going to take time to work through this,” said Michael Johnson, president of Ensemble Travel, an association of travel agencies in the U.S. and Canada.

That's why, he said, it's important to plan ahead — whether you've already booked flights or you're just starting to make holiday travel plans.

Know before you go

Airlines say they will let their customers know if their flight is called off.

Still, it doesn't hurt to check your airline’s app or a flight-tracking site for updates before you leave for the airport. It's better to be stuck at home or in a hotel than stranded in a terminal.

My flight was canceled. Now what?

“Take a deep breath. Don’t panic,” Johnson said. “There are options available. They may not be ideal, and they may be inconvenient, but you have options.”

If you're already at the airport, it's time to get in line to speak to a customer service representative. While you're waiting, you can call or go online to connect to the airline’s reservations staff. It can also help to reach out on the social platform X because airlines might respond quickly there.

Now might also be the time to consider if it makes sense to travel by train, car or bus instead.

Kyle Potter, executive editor of Thrifty Traveler, said the shutdown is different from when a single airline is having problems and travelers can just pick another carrier.

“The longer the shutdown drags on, it’s unlikely that there will be one airline running on time if the rest of the them are failing,” Potter said.

Can I get a refund or compensation?

The airlines will be required to issue full refunds, according to the FAA. However, they aren’t required to cover extra costs like meals or hotel stays — unless the delay or cancellation was within their control, according to the Department of Transportation.

You can also check the DOT website to see what your airline promises for refunds or other costs if your flight is disrupted.

Should I just stay home for the holidays?

Not necessarily. You might just need a little more planning and flexibility than usual.

A travel adviser can help take some stress off your plate, and travel insurance may give you an extra safety net.

Johnson also warned that flights could sell out fast once the shutdown ends.

“There will be a flurry of booking activity,” he said. “So try to get ahead of it and make sure that you’re protected.”

Booking an early flight can also help, says Tyler Hosford, security director at risk mitigation company International SOS. If it gets canceled, you still “have the whole day” to sort things out.

Other tips

Travel light. Limiting baggage to a carry-on means one less airport line to deal with, and if your plans change unexpectedly, you’ll already have everything with you.

Give yourself extra time at the airport, especially if you're an anxious flyer or traveling with young children or anyone who needs extra help getting around.

And be nice. Airline agents are likely helping other frustrated travelers, too, and yelling won’t make them more willing to help. Remember, the cancellations aren’t their fault.

“An extra ounce of kindness to yourself and to others at this time of year, with all of the disruptions, will go a long way,” Johnson said.

