UPS cargo plane with 3 aboard explodes on takeoff at Louisville airport, igniting huge fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A large UPS cargo plane with three people aboard crashed Tuesday while taking off from an airport in Louisville, Kentucky, igniting an explosion and massive fire that left a thick plume of black smoke over the area.

The plane crashed about 5:15 p.m. as it was departing for Honolulu from Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Injuries were reported, the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a social media post.

“My understanding is that there were about 280,000 gallons of fuel on the plane, and so that is extreme reason for concern in so many different ways,” Mayor Craig Greenberg told WLKY-TV.

UPS’s largest package handling facility is in Louisville. The hub employs thousands of workers, has 300 daily flights and sorts more than 400,000 packages an hour.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 airplane owned by UPS was manufactured in 1991.

A shelter-in-place order was extended to all areas north of the airport to the Ohio River.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on X that information would be shared as it was available.

“Please pray for the pilots, crew and everyone affected," Beshear said.

