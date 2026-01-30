Pharrell calls for empathy from US leaders after being honored at Black Music Collective event

LOS ANGELES — At a pre-Grammy event celebrating Black music's cultural power, Pharrell Williams used the Recording Academy stage to deliver a prayer — not for himself, but for U.S. leaders.

"I want to pray for the leaders of this nation and the powers that be," Williams said Thursday night at the Recording Academy's Black Music Collective event in Los Angeles, where he received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

“I’m praying that they find it in their hearts some empathy, some grace and, most importantly, some mercy for these people who may not have been born in this country, but love it just as much," he said.

The 13-time Grammy winner's remarks drew applause inside the Fairmont Century Plaza ballroom, just days before Sunday's Grammy Awards.

“Trust me,” he said, “they would not be here if they didn’t believe us when we keep saying that this is the greatest nation on the planet. So please. ... empathy, grace and mercy.”

Williams was one of three honorees at the fourth annual event, which celebrates artists whose influence extends far beyond music.

R&B mainstay Brandy and gospel trailblazer Kirk Franklin each received the Black Music Icon Award.

Justin Timberlake presented Williams with the award after performing a medley of songs they crafted together, including "Rock Your Body" and "Happy." Before handing him the trophy, Timberlake praised his longtime collaborator as "one of one," adding, "You are one of my favorite humans, bro. I am so honored to be here."

Tyler, the Creator delivered one of the night's most emotional tributes, crediting Williams with opening doors throughout his career.

“Every door he goes in, he comes back out, grabs people, gives them the key,” Tyler said. “You have been, you are and you will always be my North Star.”

Dr. Dre, for whom the award is named, highlighted Williams’ impact across music, fashion, philanthropy and entrepreneurship. He said that Williams has consistently leveraged his music, fashion and culture to advocate for social change.

“For this, I am so proud to have my name on an award now shared by him,” Dr. Dre said.

In his own remarks, Williams described music as “the skeleton key” that unlocked opportunity throughout his life.

“A good skeleton key opens all doors, not just exclusive ones,” he said. “Music opened the doors to the things that matter the most in my life.”

Brandy, was serenaded with renditions of her songs by Coco Jones, FLO and Kehlani. She appeared visibly moved after she took the stage and sang “Almost Doesn’t Count."

“Never did I imagine my name and the word ‘icon’ to ever merge,” she said. “I’m humbly just a vessel chosen to use the gift to inspire, touch and change a life."

Franklin, introduced as “the king of urban gospel,” was honored following performances by John Legend, who sang “He’s Able,” along with Lecrae, PJ Morton and Tamela Mann.

The 20-time Grammy winner reflected on his upbringing — such as being adopted, experiencing homelessness and sleeping in his car — and how faith shaped his journey.

“I learned early on about a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and never wanted to be afraid to say that name,” Franklin said. “It hurts when I see the faith that I really believe in be so divisive and not be a message of love.”

He said: “When all this fades and passes away, I want to be known for how I love people.”

The evening also delivered a surprise moment when Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. presented Eve with a long-overdue Grammy for her contributions to The Roots' 2000 hit "You Got Me." Though Eve rapped on the song, she wasn't credited when the track won best rap performance by a duo or group more than two decades ago.

“To make it right,” Mason told the audience, “the Recording Academy is here to offer a much deserved respect and recognition.”

An emotional Eve accepted the award to a standing ovation. “This is actually for little Eve from Philly,” she said. “What is yours never can miss you.”

Since its launch, the Black Music Collective has worked to champion Black creators and industry leaders, previously honoring Alicia Keys, JAY-Z, Missy Elliott, John Legend and Mariah Carey. The group also supports scholarships and initiatives aimed at cultivating the next generation of Black music leaders.

But amid the tributes and performances, Williams’ prayer lingered in the room. It was a reminder that for him, impact is both global and deeply personal.

“Impact comes in many forms,” he said. “Sometimes global, sometimes local, sometimes cultural and sometimes deeply personal.”

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.