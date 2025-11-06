Peloton recalls nearly 878,000 exercise bikes after several seat posts break

NEW YORK — Peloton is recalling nearly 878,000 of its exercise bikes across the U.S. and Canada because the products' seat posts can break during use, posing fall hazards.

According to notices published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada on Thursday, the recall covers certain "Peloton Original Series Bike+" units carrying model number PL02. Peloton has received three reports of seat posts breaking on these bikes in the U.S., two of which resulted in fall injuries. There's been no additional incidents in Canada to date.

Both consumer safety watchdogs and Peloton urge owners of these bikes to stop using them and contact the New York-based exercise company for a free seat post replacement.

“The integrity of our products and our Members’ well-being are our top priorities," a Peloton spokesperson said in an emailed statement — adding that the company would make its redesigned seat post replacements “available to all affected Bike+ users.”

Peloton's website has information to help determine if your bike is part of the recall and instructions on how to install this new seat post if needed.

The now-recalled bikes were sold at Peloton and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores, as well as websites like Amazon and eBay, from 2020 through April 2025 for about $2,495. The impacted Bike+ units have serial numbers beginning with the letter "T." About 833,000 units were sold in the U.S. and another 44,800 in Canada.

Peloton previously recalled 2 million of its original Bikes (with model number PL01) back in 2023, following similar — and more numerous — reports of breaking seat posts and related injuries.

The Bike+ products recalled this week were manufactured before that 2023 recall, between December 2019 and July 2022. But the company has since rolled out its redesigned seat post. According to Peloton's spokesperson, Bike+ products made since the middle of 2023 have had that new seat post and are not impacted.

