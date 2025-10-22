Five 2026 vehicles you should absolutely wait for

Don’t buy that new car yet. If you can wait, you’ll have new 2026 model year options that aren’t out yet. Although some models barely change, others are completely redesigned and often get the latest features and improvements. Whether you’re interested in improved fuel economy, cutting-edge technology, or maybe just fresh and distinctive styling, there’s likely a car on the horizon that you’ll be interested in. To ensure you don’t miss out on the latest and greatest, the car experts at Edmunds highlight five vehicles you should consider waiting for.

Small SUV: 2026 Toyota RAV4

America’s bestselling SUV is getting completely redesigned for the 2026 model year. Notably, the new RAV4 is going all-hybrid for 2026. Trust us, this is a good thing. The base RAV4 should get about 40 mpg for combined city/highway driving and produce a respectable 226 horsepower. Alternatively, you can get the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid. It makes a sporty 320 horsepower and can drive an estimated 50 miles on all-electric power with a fully charged battery. Toyota has also modernized the RAV4’s interior with a fresh design featuring large display screens and the brand’s latest tech. The RAV4 will be available in several trim levels, including the outdoorsy RAV4 Woodland and the new sporty GR version.

Estimated starting price: $33,000

Midsize SUV: 2026 Subaru Outback

The Outback gets a full redesign for 2026. Subaru has moved on from the Outback’s wagon profile in favor of a taller, boxier design that’s meant to be more SUV-like. If the new styling isn’t for you, the new interior likely will be. It’s a big departure from the outgoing design. It’s highlighted by a new infotainment system that has sharper-looking graphics and quicker responses to your touch. Unchanged, thankfully, is the Outback’s impressive 8.7 inches of ground clearance that’s helpful for wintertime travel and recreational off-roading. The rugged Wilderness model also returns to provide even more off-road capability. Expect the new Outback at dealerships this fall.

Starting price: $36,445 (including destination)

Midsize three-row SUV: 2027 Kia Telluride

Kia’s Telluride has been one of Edmunds’ favorite midsize SUVs ever since it debuted for the 2020 model year. The Telluride is spacious inside, comfortable, and loaded with features. It also has an upscale design both inside and out, and it delivers big on value thanks to an agreeable price. Now, for 2027, a redesigned Telluride will debut. Kia won’t release official information on the next Telluride until late November, but we can get an idea of what to expect from the related Hyundai Palisade that has already been unveiled. We expect the new Telluride will have new technology features and, most notably, an available hybrid powertrain that could help this family hauler get more than 30 mpg.

Estimated starting price: $39,000

Sporty coupe: 2026 Honda Prelude

Honda’s sport coupe from the 1980s and 1990s returns as a hybrid-powered coupe later this year. The new Prelude makes 200 horsepower, which is likely underwhelming for acceleration junkies. On the upside, however, the Prelude should get more than 40 mpg combined. It should also be fun to drive on twisty roads. Honda has given it a sophisticated suspension that should help the Prelude have sporty handling as well as a comfortable ride quality. The new Prelude has two small rear seats and a hatchback-style trunk, so it should be reasonably useful for everyday driving. Interestingly, Honda says there will be only one trim level of the Prelude and it will come fully loaded with features.

Estimated starting price: $38,000

Full-size truck: 2026 Ram 1500 Rev

The Ram Rev, formerly called the Ramcharger, is what Ram calls a range-extended electric truck, which is similar to a plug-in hybrid. The Rev has a large battery pack and two electric motors that provide an electric driving range of 145 miles and produce 647 horsepower. When the battery runs low, a V6 engine fires up and charges the battery, extending the total driving range to 690 miles. When the tank gets low, you can pump gas or charge the battery to hit the road again. The Rev touts an impressive towing capacity of 14,000 pounds and looks much like a regular Ram 1500 inside and out. We expect the hybrid Ram to hit the market sometime in 2026.

Estimated starting price: $65,000

Edmunds says

These five vehicles above are worth the wait because they will each provide compelling attributes that either significantly improve upon the current model year’s vehicle or provide a distinctive new take.

