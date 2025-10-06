Fifth Third Bancorp to buy Comerica for $10.9 billion in tie-up of big regional banks

Fifth Third Bancorp is buying Comerica for $10.9 billion in an all-stock deal, tying up two big regional banks.

The buyout will create the 9th largest U.S. bank with approximately $288 billion in assets, the companies said Monday.

The combined company will have operations in the Southeast, Texas and California, and will greatly solidify Fifth Third's position in the Midwest. It is anticipated that over half of Fifth Third’s branches will be located in the Southeast, Texas, Arizona and California by 2030.

“This combination marks a pivotal moment for Fifth Third as we accelerate our strategy to build density in high-growth markets and deepen our commercial capabilities,” Fifth Third Bank Chairman and CEO Tim Spence said in a statement. “Comerica’s strong middle market franchise and complementary footprint make this a natural fit."

Comerica’s stockholders will receive 1.8663 Fifth Third shares for each share they own. This representing $82.88 per share as of Fifth Third’s closing stock price on Friday.

Fifth Third shareholders will own about 73% of the combined company, while Comerica shareholders will own approximately 27%.

Three members of Comerica’s board will join Fifth Third’s board once the deal is complete.

The deal is expected to close at the end of the first quarter of 2026. It still needs the approval of both companies’ shareholders.

