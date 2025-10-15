Edmunds small SUV comparison: New Volkswagen Tiguan vs. Honda CR-V

If you're considering buying a new small SUV, there's a good chance you'll consider the Honda CR-V. The CR-V is among the most popular-selling models in the United States, and there are good reasons why. It's practical, comfortable and quite good at getting you where you need to go with minimal fuss. But it's not the only small SUV vying for your attention.

Volkswagen, for its part, hopes you'll check out its new Tiguan. Redesigned for 2026, the Tiguan gets a fresh look, updated technology and more power without a boost in price. Each model represents its brand's best-selling model, but which one is the best choice for you? Edmunds' automotive experts compare them to find out.

Performance and fuel economy

The redesigned Tiguan dropped weight and added power, which is always a good thing. Every Tiguan comes with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 201 horsepower. In Edmunds testing, the Tiguan needed 8.7 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 mph. That’s decent, but the Tiguan can feel sluggish to respond when you first push on the gas. The automatic transmission’s shifts aren’t particularly quick, either.

The CR-V has two available engines. Less expensive CR-Vs come with a 190-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder, while more expensive CR-V versions come with a four-cylinder augmented with a hybrid powertrain. The CR-V hybrid makes 204 horsepower. In Edmunds testing, the hybrid was marginally quicker than the Tiguan, needing 8 seconds to get to 60 mph.

The front-wheel-drive Tiguan gets up to an EPA-estimated 29 mpg in combined city/highway driving; opting for an all-wheel-drive Tiguan drops that to 25 mpg combined. The gas-only CR-V beats the Tiguan across the board, with a 30 mpg combined EPA estimate with front-wheel drive or 28 mpg combined with all-wheel drive. The CR-V hybrid tops out at 40 mpg combined, or 37 mpg with all-wheel drive.

Advantage: Honda CR-V

Comfort and cargo space

The Tiguan used to offer a small third-row seat, but Volkswagen has removed the third-row for the 2026 Tiguan. Honestly, we don’t miss it. The Tiguan’s front seats are comfortable for long drives, especially if you get them with the optional massaging function. That’s an uncommon but welcome option in this class. The Tiguan’s rear seats fit 6-foot passengers with ease, with 1.5 inches more headroom than the CR-V.

The CR-V lacks the premium feature options of the Tiguan, but its spacious cabin also has comfy seats and large windows that give it an open, airy vibe. Rear passengers get a bit more legroom than in the Tiguan. Final cargo specs haven’t been published, but we suspect the Tiguan’s cargo volume behind its rear seats is just a bit less than the gas-only CR-V’s 39.3 cubic feet of space.

Advantage: Tie

Tech and safety

Standard features on the Tiguan include a large 12.9-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity and a wireless smartphone charger. It also has VW’s excellent 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster; Honda makes its digital cluster optional on the CR-V. The Tiguan’s touch-sensitive climate sliders take some getting used to, but the big display and large tap targets make the touchscreen interface easy to use. Importantly, the upscale Tiguan SEL gets a larger 15-inch touchscreen.

For 2026, Honda upgraded the CR-V with a larger 9-inch touchscreen with standard wireless smartphone connectivity and a wireless smartphone charger. The screen is easy enough to use, though the Tiguan’s size advantage is undeniable.

Both models have comprehensive driver assist systems as standard, including lane keeping assistance, blind-spot warning and adaptive cruise control. The new Tiguan hasn’t been tested yet by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, but the 2025 Honda CR-V earned a Top Safety Pick award.

Advantage: Tiguan

Price and value

The base 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan S is well equipped and starts at $31,670 (all listed prices include destination). All-wheel drive adds another $1,500 to the S, SE, and SE R-Line Black. The SEL R-Line comes standard with all-wheel drive and tops the lineup at $41,930.

The gas-only 2026 Honda CR-V LX starts at $32,370. The least expensive CR-V you can get with the hybrid powertrain is the Sport Hybrid. It costs $37,080. All-wheel drive also costs $1,500 across both the gas-only and hybrid lineups, but it’s standard on the top $43,700 Sport Touring Hybrid.

On price alone, the Tiguan is a better value. But it’s also better equipped, giving it a significant edge over the CR-V, even in hybrid form.

Advantage: Volkswagen Tiguan

Edmunds Says

The 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan edges out the 2026 Honda CR-V for its overall value. It’s also roomier and a dash more stylish. The main reason to consider the CR-V is its hybrid powertrain that helps lower your fuel cost over time.

____________

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Robert Duffer is a contributor at Edmunds.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.