Brookhaven Chick-fil-A damaged by gunfire

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A Brookhaven Chick-fil-A was damaged by gunfire on Sunday night.
Brookhaven officers responded to the parking lot of the Village at Druid Hills in reference to gunshots. Police said two people got into an altercation and one of them fired shots into the air.
No one was injured in the shooting and it appeared there was no damage. However, the next morning around 10:30 a.m., employees at the Chick-fil-A the intersection of N Druid Hills and Briarcliff noticed damage to the restaurant.
Police determined the damage was from the gunshots fired in the Village at Druid Hills parking lot.
No one has been arrested. Brookhaven officers are continuing to investigate this incident.
Chick-fil-A confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the restaurant was closed at the time of the incident.
