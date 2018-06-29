Trump to announce U.S. Supreme Court nominee on July 9

President Donald Trump is moving quickly to announce a replacement for the retiring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced his retirement this week.
Trump told reporters Friday aboard Air Force One enroute to New Jersey that he plans to announce his pick for the high court on July 9, according to news reports.
BREAKING: Trump says he plans to announce Supreme Court choice on July 9, says he's considering 2 women.— The Associated Press (@AP) June 29, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}