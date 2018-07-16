0 Trump, Putin meet at Helsinki summit: Live updates

HELSINKI - President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are preparing for their first stand-alone meeting Monday at a highly anticipated summit in Helsinki. Talks are scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. Helsinki time (6:15 a.m. EDT) at the Finnish Presidential Palace’s Gothic Hall.

>> READ MORE: Jamie Dupree: Russia probe looms over Trump-Putin summit meeting | More trending news

Here are the latest updates:

Update 3:11 a.m. EDT July 16: Trump is meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö at the Mäntyniemi Residence in Helsinki. The two leaders and their advisers reportedly are participating in a “working breakfast.”

Pres. Trump attends breakfast with Finnish Pres. Sauli Niinisto at Finland's Mäntyniemi Residence. https://t.co/lV5BgOM5xW pic.twitter.com/AfvHkuiRZ4 — ABC News (@ABC) July 16, 2018

President @realDonaldTrump is meeting the president of Finland ahead of talks with Russia’s President Putin



Follow live updates from the #TrumpPutinSummit here: https://t.co/PemGs6NTXO pic.twitter.com/DcFZ9ETUPT — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 16, 2018

Update 2:26 a.m. EDT July 16: Hours ahead of Monday’s summit, Trump took to Twitter to sound off about the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

“President Obama thought that Crooked Hillary was going to win the election, so when he was informed by the FBI about Russian Meddling, he said it couldn’t happen, was no big deal, & did NOTHING about it,” Trump tweeted. “When I won it became a big deal and the Rigged Witch Hunt headed by [FBI agent Peter] Strzok!”

Trump added: “Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt!”

>> See the tweets here

President Obama thought that Crooked Hillary was going to win the election, so when he was informed by the FBI about Russian Meddling, he said it couldn’t happen, was no big deal, & did NOTHING about it. When I won it became a big deal and the Rigged Witch Hunt headed by Strzok! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2018

Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2018

The tweets come days after 12 Russian military officers were indicted for interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump wasn’t the only person tweeting about the summit. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who ran against Trump in the 2016 presidential election, lashed out at Trump in a tweet Sunday night.

“Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for?” she wrote.

Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for? — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 16, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.