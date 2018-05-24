Trump: Meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un canceled due to 'open hostility'

President Donald Trump will not meet with Kim Jong Un in June, according to a letter addressed to the North Korean leader from the president.
The letter was released by White House officials Thursday morning.
Trump earlier this month announced that a historic meeting between him and Kim would take place in Singapore on June 12..
The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018
Read the full letter released Thursday by White House officials:
