Trump Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow hospitalized after heart attack

President Donald Trump’s Economic Advider Larry Kudlow has suffered a heart attack and is hospitalized at Walter Reed medical Center, according to a tweet Trump sent while preparing for a historic summit in Singapore with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.
Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018
“Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack,” Trump tweeted Monday night.
News of Kudlow’s heart attack comes a day after he made the rounds on the Sunday talk shows heatedly defending Trump’s behavior at the G-7 summit in Canada and the president’s tweets after the summit lambasting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tredeau.
Kudlow said during a press conference after the summit that Trudeau "kind of stabbed us in the back."
Trump tapped Kudlow, a former CNBC anchor, to lead the White House National Economic Council just three months ago.
Kudlow, 70, has been in the middle of tense trade negotiations over the past several months and at the center of intense talks at the G-7.
Kudlow has admitted he was addicted to cocaine and alcohol during the 1990s, according to a CNN report, but he told The New York Times he’s been sober for 23 years.
