  • Trump commutes Alice Johnson's sentence after meeting with Kim Kardashian West

    President Donald Trump on Wednesday commuted the life sentence of a woman who was convicted of a nonviolent drug offense after celebrity socialite Kim Kardashian West pleaded her case last week, according to multiple reports.

    Alice Johnson, 63, has been jailed for more than two decades, according to The Associated Press. She was not eligible for parole.

    “BEST NEWS EVER!!!!” Kardashian West wrote in a Twitter post after Axios first reported the pardon.

