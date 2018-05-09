0 3 Americans released by North Korea

Three Americans detained by North Korea for years were on their way home Wednesday, President Donald Trump said in a tweet.

“I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting,” Trump wrote. “They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set.”

Trump said Pompeo and the Americans, previously identified as Kim Hak-song, Tony Kim and Kim Dong-chul, will land at Andrews Air Force Base around 2 a.m. Thursday.

"I will be there to greet them," Trump wrote. "Very exciting!"

CNN reported that Kim Dong-chul has been detained in North Korea since 2015, when he was arrested and accused of spying for South Korea. Tony Kim was detained in April 2017 and Kim Hak-song was detained in May 2017, CNN reported. Both men, who worked at the privately run Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, are accused of committing "hostile acts" against Kim Jong Un's regime.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported last week that North Korean officials moved the Americans from a labor camp to a hotel in early April. The agency cited an activist and officials did not immediately confirm the report.

Pompeo met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month before he was sworn in on April 26 to serve as secretary of state, Trump confirmed last month on Twitter. Pompeo's meeting was the first high-level meeting with Pyongyang since 2000 when then-Secretary of State Madeline Albright met with Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il, The Washington Post reported.

