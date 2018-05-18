Texas shooting: Who is Dimitrios Pagourtzis, suspect in the Santa Fe High School attack?

A 17-year-old has been charged with capital murder after he allegedly opened fire Friday at a Texas high school, killing at least 10 people -- nine students and one teacher.
Police have told CBS News that Dimitrios Pagourtzis shot students and school staff at Santa Fe High School, where he was a student.
In addition to those killed, at least 10 were transferred to hospitals with injuries.
Santa Fe High School is in Santa Fe, Texas, just northwest of Galveston, Texas.
Pagourtzis was taken into custody after the shooting.
The attack began shortly after school started Friday.
A second person, also a student at the school, is said to have helped Pagourtzis’ with the attack, according to law enforcement.
Here is what we know about Pagourtzis:
- He was wearing “trenchcoat and big boots,” according to a student who said he saw the shooter. Police have not confirmed what he was wearing.
- He is 17 years old.
- He was injured in the attack.
- He gave himself up to police at the school after the attack.
- He is in the 11th grade at Santa Fe High School.
- He threw pipe bombs into some classrooms, witnesses say. Devices were found in and around the school, officials said.
- The weapon Pagourtzis used was described as a shotgun by witnesses, but police have not confirmed that.
- Law enforcement says a pressure cooker with an explosive device was found at the scene.
- A Facebook page under the same name as Pagourtzis, has been taken down.
- A witness said students and coaches at the school would bully Pagourtzis and “call him names.”
- He used a shotgun and a .38 caliber handgun in the attack. The weapons belonged to Pagourtzis’ father, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a press conference.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
