The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers visiting the U.S. from several countries, most of which have Muslim-majority populations.
BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds Trump ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.— The Associated Press (@AP) June 26, 2018
The 5-4 decision is the court’s first substantive ruling on a Trump administration policy. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, joined by his four conservative colleagues.
It's another 5-4 decision with the Court's conservatives in the majority pic.twitter.com/zj0UgAmsfw— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 26, 2018
The president reacted to the decision on Twitter shortly after it was released.
“Wow!” he wrote.
SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS TRUMP TRAVEL BAN. Wow!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018
The ruling comes 17 months after Trump signed the initial version of the ban, which barred travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the U.S., sparking protests and causing confusion at airports across the nation.
The current iteration of the ban targets travelers coming to the U.S. from eight nations, six of which have populations that are majority Muslim: Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen and Somalia.
Critics have claimed that the ban is discriminatory on religious grounds and unconstitutional, pointing to Trump’s promises during the race for the White House to implement a “Muslim ban.” The president has argued that the ban is essential for insuring the safety of the United States.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
