Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announces retirement

WASHINGTON - Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced Wednesday that he will retire, effective next month.
BREAKING: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy says he’s retiring; Trump to get 2nd high-court pick.— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 27, 2018
