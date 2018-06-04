  • Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz stepping down at end of June after almost 40 years

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down on June 26 after nearly 40 years, according to a statement from the coffee giant.

    >> Read more trending news

    The company will honor Schultz, who is credited with reimagining the Italian coffeehouse tradition in America, as chairman emeritus when he leaves at the end of the month.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz stepping down at end of June…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teachers, school personnel eat free at Red Robin Tuesday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ariana Grande discusses year since Manchester bombing in British Vogue

  • Headline Goes Here

    Supreme Court decision on wedding cake case: Things to know

  • Headline Goes Here

    Can Trump pardon himself?