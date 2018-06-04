Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz stepping down at end of June after almost 40 years

Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down on June 26 after nearly 40 years, according to a statement from the coffee giant.
The company will honor Schultz, who is credited with reimagining the Italian coffeehouse tradition in America, as chairman emeritus when he leaves at the end of the month.
Iconic leader and visionary entrepreneur Howard Schultz to bid farewell to @Starbucks after 40 years https://t.co/G621DfbPOr pic.twitter.com/xL134Dzn1V— Starbucks News (@Starbucksnews) June 4, 2018
