1 in custody after shooting reported near San Diego Marathon route: reports

Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in San Diego as thousands of people gathered for the 2018 Rock 'n' Roll San Diego Marathon.
An unidentified city official confirmed to KNSD that authorities were responding Sunday morning to reports of an active shooter at the City Hall Parkade, near the marathon route. It was not immediately clear whether a shooting had taken place.
A woman was in custody following the incident, KSWB reported.
Marathon runners were rerouted as police investigated the reported shooting, although KNSD reported that the run was allowed to continue as normal after authorities determined there was no longer any threat Sunday afternoon.
#UPDATE: Suspect in active shooter situation in custody. There is no longer a threat and the marathon is resuming. https://t.co/LzXPOw67EQ— #NBC7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) June 3, 2018
Photos posted on social media showed a heavy police presence downtown after reports of the shooting first surfaced just after 11 a.m. local time.
#downtown #sandiego talks of active shooter. pic.twitter.com/HC6DtdpJKn— Lanie (@looneylanie) June 3, 2018
