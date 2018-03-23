Senate approves $1.3 trillion spending bill

The Senate approved to a $1.3 trillion spending measure early Friday morning, The New York Times reported.
The Senate voted 65-32 in favor of the measure, which will keep the federal government open through September;
On Thursday, the House passed the bill by a 256-167 margin.
The measure, which was 2,232 pages in length, was passed less than 24 hours after it had been introduced, the Times reported.
The bill now goes to President Donald Trump for his approval.
The legislation will increase funding for the military and more domestic spending, CNN reported.
The spending package also includes money to fight the opioid epidemic and fund more than $21 billion in infrastructure projects, CNN reported.
The bill does not address the fate of young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children and have been shielded from deportation by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, the Times reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}