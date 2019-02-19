SeaWorld rescue: Crews save 16 people trapped on skyride in San Diego

SAN DIEGO - A skyride malfunctioned Monday night at SeaWorld San Diego, initially stranding nine adults and seven children – including an infant.
Here are the latest updates:
Update 11:26 p.m. PST: Rescue workers have saved all 16 people who were trapped on the Bayside Skyride at SeaWorld San Diego, the San Diego Fire Department tweeted late Monday.
SEAWORLD RESCUE UPDATE: All 16 persons trapped in the gondola ride are safe on the ground. Great job by our Technical Rescue Team firefighters, @SDLifeguards & support staff. pic.twitter.com/tQvF9djg9U— SDFD (@SDFD) February 19, 2019
Original story: A rescue is underway at SeaWorld San Diego after a skyride malfunctioned Monday night, initially stranding nine adults and seven children – including an infant.
Rescue crews are almost two hours into a rescue operation involving 16 people stuck on a malfunctioning gondola ride at SeaWorld. One person has been rescued at this time. The operation continues . . . pic.twitter.com/bKOpFzPMT4— SDFD (@SDFD) February 19, 2019
As of 10:30 p.m. PST, crews had rescued 14 people from the Bayside Skyride, which stalled when heavy winds "tripped a circuit breaker" more than three hours earlier, KSWB reported. Two people were still trapped on the ride's gondolas, the San Diego Fire Department said.
SEAWORLD RESCUE UPDATE: Technical Rescue Team firefighters have rescued 14 of the 16 passengers stuck on a gondola ride. They are being evaluated by medical crews as they are brought to a dock.— SDFD (@SDFD) February 19, 2019
KSWB said some of the gondolas were over Mission Bay when the ride stopped working. Those trapped were "lowered by harnesses & rescued by [San Diego Lifeguards] boats," the Fire Department tweeted.
