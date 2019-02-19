  • SeaWorld rescue: Crews save 16 people trapped on skyride in San Diego

    Updated:

    SAN DIEGO - A skyride malfunctioned Monday night at SeaWorld San Diego, initially stranding nine adults and seven children – including an infant.

    Here are the latest updates:

    Update 11:26 p.m. PST: Rescue workers have saved all 16 people who were trapped on the Bayside Skyride at SeaWorld San Diego, the San Diego Fire Department tweeted late Monday.

    Original story: A rescue is underway at SeaWorld San Diego after a skyride malfunctioned Monday night, initially stranding nine adults and seven children – including an infant.

    As of 10:30 p.m. PST, crews had rescued 14 people from the Bayside Skyride, which stalled when heavy winds "tripped a circuit breaker" more than three hours earlier, KSWB reported. Two people were still trapped on the ride's gondolas, the San Diego Fire Department said.

    KSWB said some of the gondolas were over Mission Bay when the ride stopped working. Those trapped were "lowered by harnesses & rescued by [San Diego Lifeguards] boats," the Fire Department tweeted.

