  • Scott Pruitt resigns as head of EPA

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    WASHINGTON -

    President Donald Trump said Thursday that he has accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt, who served as administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

    >> Read more trending news

    Check back for updates to this developing story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories