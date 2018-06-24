San Diego police shooting: 2 officers injured, SWAT at scene

Two police officers reportedly were shot and injured late Saturday in San Diego, California.
#SWAT at the scene. Hearing they don’t know where the suspect is at this time #Rolando #CollegeArea pic.twitter.com/zCti8HZbsc— Greta Wall (@GretaLWall) June 24, 2018
Here is the latest information:
Update 12:01 a.m. PDT June 24: According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, police said a gunman shot at officers through a wall at an apartment complex off Rolando Court. A SWAT team was at the scene, where the suspected shooter was still inside the building, police said.
The newspaper reported that officers had taken another man into custody about 11:20 p.m. PDT but “ascertained within moments that he was not the shooter.”
Emergency personnel rescued a firefighter from the building after the two wounded police officers “and at least one firefighter were pulled out of the building on a ladder,” the Union-Tribune reported.
Please return for updates on this developing story.
