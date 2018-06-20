  • Trump says he will 'sign something' to keep immigrant families together

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON - Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is working on an executive action for President Donald Trump to sign that would allow her department to keep families together after they're stopped at the border on suspicion of coming into the country illegally, according to The Associated Press.

    It was not immediately clear whether the president was in support of the measure, though according to the AP Trump said he would "sign something." He has repeatedly called on lawmakers to change laws that he says mandates the family separations. There is no law that requires children be separated from parents at the border.

     

     

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Despite mounting criticism, Nielsen does not believe Congress will act to resolve the issue and keep children with their families, the AP reported, citing two unidentified sources familiar with the matter. 

    The Trump administration in April directed prosecutors to pursue cases against all people suspected of crossing the border illegally as part of a “zero tolerance” immigration enforcement policy. Parents have been separated from their children as they face prosecution.

    Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump says he will 'sign something' to keep immigrant families together

  • Headline Goes Here

    Methodists, prosecutors scold Sessions over border policy

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump says he'll be 'signing something' on detained children

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Trump to sign 'something' on migrant children

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: UK's May says child policy wrong; Trump welcome