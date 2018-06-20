Trump says he will 'sign something' to keep immigrant families together

WASHINGTON - Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is working on an executive action for President Donald Trump to sign that would allow her department to keep families together after they're stopped at the border on suspicion of coming into the country illegally, according to The Associated Press.
BREAKING: AP Sources: Homeland Security secretary drafting order to end family separation at border; unclear if Trump will sign it.— The Associated Press (@AP) June 20, 2018
It was not immediately clear whether the president was in support of the measure, though according to the AP Trump said he would "sign something." He has repeatedly called on lawmakers to change laws that he says mandates the family separations. There is no law that requires children be separated from parents at the border.
BREAKING: Pres. Trump says he will be "signing something in a little while" that will keep immigrant families together. https://t.co/IeU2xYEAjF pic.twitter.com/dYQiQVwADk— ABC News (@ABC) June 20, 2018
Despite mounting criticism, Nielsen does not believe Congress will act to resolve the issue and keep children with their families, the AP reported, citing two unidentified sources familiar with the matter.
The Trump administration in April directed prosecutors to pursue cases against all people suspected of crossing the border illegally as part of a “zero tolerance” immigration enforcement policy. Parents have been separated from their children as they face prosecution.
Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
