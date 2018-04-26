  • Prince Harry asks Prince William to be best man at royal wedding to Meghan Markle

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LONDON -

    Prince Harry has asked his brother, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, to be his best man at his wedding to American actress Meghan Markle.

    Prince Harry asks Prince William to be best man at royal wedding to Meghan Markle

    • Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LONDON — 

    Prince Harry has asked his brother, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, to be his best man at his wedding to American actress Meghan Markle.

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva on February 28, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

