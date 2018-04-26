Prince Harry asks Prince William to be best man at royal wedding to Meghan Markle

Updated 7 minutes agoBy
- Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LONDON —
Prince Harry has asked his brother, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, to be his best man at his wedding to American actress Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry has asked his brother, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, to be his best man at his wedding to American actress Meghan Markle.
WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle First Engagement Interview
Updated 7 minutes agoBy
LONDON —
Prince Harry has asked his brother, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, to be his best man at his wedding to American actress Meghan Markle.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}