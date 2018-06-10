  • President Trump arrives in Singapore for historic summit

    SINGAPORE - - President Donald Trump arrived in Singapore on Sunday before Tuesday's highly anticipated summit meeting  with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.

    Update 8:43 a.m. EDT June 10: The president arrived in SIngapore on Air Force One at the Paya Lebar Air Base at 8:21 p.m. local time and was greeted by Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore's foreign minister, CNN reported. Trump told reporters he felt “very good” about the summit. He got into his limousine without further comment and headed to his hotel, CNN reported.

