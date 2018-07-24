0 Pop star Demi Lovato hospitalized after apparent heroin overdose, report says

Pop star Demi Lovato suffered an apparent heroin overdose Tuesday and was transported to a hospital, according to celebrity news site TMZ, which cited law enforcement sources.

Lovato, 25, reportedly suffered the overdose at her home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon and was treated with Narcan before being rushed to an area hospital, TMZ reported.

People is reporting she’s “Okay and stable,” according to a source.

Lovato has battled substance abuse for years, including several stints in rehab.

Although she celebrated 6 years of sobriety in March, she admitted she relapsed in a song called "Sober," released in June. The single's release came two months after a photo of her appearing to hold a glass of alcohol at a party surfaced on Instagram.

