NC high school on lockdown due to active shooter report, school district says

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. - A North Carolina high school is on lockdown due to a reported active shooter, the school district said.
Pender County Schools tweeted Friday morning that it is taking all precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff.
There has been a reported active shooter situation at Topsail High School. Pender County Schools is taking all precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff.— Pender Schools (@penderschools) November 9, 2018
The school system said all campuses on the eastern side of the county were on lockdown.
We'll bring you the latest in this developing story on Channel 2 Action News and WSBTV.com.
Buses for Topsail Elementary, Topsail Middle and Topsail High School were being staged at Lowe’s Foods across from Topsail Elementary.
At this time, all campuses on the eastern side of the county are on lockdown. Buses for Topsail Elementary, Topsail Middle, and Topsail High are being staged at Lowe’s Foods across from Topsail Elementary.— Pender Schools (@penderschools) November 9, 2018
Parents who wanted to pick up their bus-riding student will be able to do so at Lowe’s Foods.
All staff at Topsail Elementary, Topsail Middle, and Topsail High are asked to report to Lowe’s Foods.
Buses for South Topsail, North Topsail & Surf City Schools are being routed to their respective school campuses, where students will remain on lockdown on the bus. Parents planning to drive child to school this morning should not do so at this time, as all schools are on lockdown— Pender Schools (@penderschools) November 9, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}