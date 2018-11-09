  • NC high school on lockdown due to active shooter report, school district says

    PENDER COUNTY, N.C. - A North Carolina high school is on lockdown due to a reported active shooter, the school district said.

    Pender County Schools tweeted Friday morning that it is taking all precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff.

    The school system said all campuses on the eastern side of the county were on lockdown.

    Buses for Topsail Elementary, Topsail Middle and Topsail High School were being staged at Lowe’s Foods across from Topsail Elementary.

    Parents who wanted to pick up their bus-riding student will be able to do so at Lowe’s Foods.

    All staff at Topsail Elementary, Topsail Middle, and Topsail High are asked to report to Lowe’s Foods.

