Police officer shot while investigating 'suspicious activity' in Maryland

A police officer was shot Monday while investigating a report of suspicious activity in Baltimore County, Maryland, according to authorities.
WJZ-TV reported that the officer, who was not immediately identified, died after she was shot in the head Monday, *however, authorities said in a tweet around 4 p.m. that the officer was “injured and taken to a local hospital.”
At 2:00 pm #BCoPD received a call for a suspicious vehicle in the unit-block of Linwen Way, 21136. An officer has been injured and taken to a local hospital. Continue to searching for at least one armed suspect. ^SV— BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) May 21, 2018
Baltimore County Councilman David Marks wrote in a Twitter post that the officer was shot in Perry Hall, near Belair and Lausmier roads.
A police officer was shot while investigating suspicious activity in Perry Hall near Belair and Klausmier Roads. Heavy police activity in that area. I have no more details and will pass along information as reported to me by the Baltimore County Police Department.— David Marks (@david_s_marks) May 21, 2018
One person was at large after the attack.
Police warned residents to shelter in place as they continued to investigate Monday's shooting.
Residents in the area of Belair Road and Klausmeier Road should shelter in place due to ongoing #BCoPD incident. Motorists should avoid Belair Road from Forge Road to Ebenezer Road. #BCoPD is searching for an armed suspect. More info when available. ^NL— BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) May 21, 2018
