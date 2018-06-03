  • One person in custody after shooting reported near San Diego Marathon route: reports

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SAN DIEGO - A woman was in police custody Sunday after authorities were called to investigate reports of a shooting  as thousands of people gathered for the 2018 Rock 'n' Roll San Diego Marathon, according to multiple reports.

    An unidentified city official confirmed to KNSD that authorities were responding Sunday morning to reports of an active shooter at the City Hall Parkade, near the marathon route. It was not immediately clear whether a shooting had taken place.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    A woman was in custody following the incident, KSWB reported.

    Marathon runners were rerouted as police investigated the reported shooting, although KNSD reported that the run was allowed to continue as normal after authorities determined there was no longer any threat Sunday afternoon.

    Photos posted on social media showed a heavy police presence downtown after reports of the shooting first surfaced just after 11 a.m. local time.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    One person in custody after shooting reported near San Diego Marathon…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dad of late former high school football player sues helmet makers

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida infant killed after pit bull attack

  • Headline Goes Here

    Off-duty firefighter helps driver after car rolls over 7 times

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 in custody after shooting reported near San Diego Marathon route: reports