  • North Korea releasing 3 American prisoners today, Giuliani says

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Rudy Giuliani, now a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday morning that North Korea is releasing three American prisoners.

    >> Read more trending news

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    North Korea releasing 3 American prisoners today, Giuliani says

  • Headline Goes Here

    11 things to know to stay safe during a tornado

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kroger beef recall, could be contaminated with plastic

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Texas teen walks for first time in months, stuns prom date in…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shoots noisy smoke detector to shut it up, points gun at first…