New York AG sues president, Trump Foundation

New York is suing the Donald J. Trump Foundation and its directors, including President Donald Trump, “for extensive and persistent violations of state and federal law,” state Attorney General Barbara Underwood announced Thursday.
We are suing the Donald J. Trump Foundation and its directors @realDonaldTrump, Donald J. Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump for extensive and persistent violations of state and federal law. https://t.co/aP2ui0tOTo pic.twitter.com/geSMA3fx2x— New York Attorney General (@NewYorkStateAG) June 14, 2018
Underwood said authorities found evidence that the foundation “raised in excess of $2.8 million in a manner designed to influence the 2016 presidential election at the direction and under the control of senior leadership of the Trump presidential campaign.”
Check back for updates to this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}