  • New York AG sues president, Trump Foundation

    Updated:
    NEW YORK -

    New York is suing the Donald J. Trump Foundation and its directors, including President Donald Trump, “for extensive and persistent violations of state and federal law,” state Attorney General Barbara Underwood announced Thursday.

    Underwood said authorities found evidence that the foundation “raised in excess of $2.8 million in a manner designed to influence the 2016 presidential election at the direction and under the control of senior leadership of the Trump presidential campaign.”

