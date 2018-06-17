New Jersey arts festival shooting: Suspect dead, 20 hurt, police say

One suspect is dead and 20 people were hurt early Sunday after gunfire rang out at an arts festival in Trenton, New Jersey, authorities said.
DEVELOPING: 20 hurt in shooting at NJ arts festival, police say, suspect killed https://t.co/vHAcKMsF5b— NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) June 17, 2018
According to The Associated Press, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said two suspects began firing their weapons at the Art All Night festival about 3 a.m. EDT Sunday. Authorities said four of the victims were injured critically, and 16 of the victims suffered gunshot wounds, the AP reported.
Onofri said one suspect, identified only as a 33-year-old man, has died. Police have apprehended the second suspect, WNBC reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}