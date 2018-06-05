  • Miss America to end swimsuit competition

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Miss America is ending the swimsuit portion of its competition, ABC News is reporting.

    The Miss America Organization said early Tuesday that the competition is trading its swimsuit competition for “a live interactive session with the judges” in which contestants must “demonstrate their passion, intelligence and overall understanding of the job of Miss America,” ABC News reported.

    “We are no longer a pageant; we are a competition,” Gretchen Carlson, who chairs the Miss America Organization’s Board of Trustees, told “Good Morning America.” 

