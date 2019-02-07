Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer publisher threatened to reveal embarrassing photos

Billionaire Amazon mogul and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos accused the owner of the National Enquirer of “extortion and blackmail” in an online letter Thursday.
Bezos said the tabloid’s parent company, AMI, somehow acquired private text messages and photos of him and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, and threatened to release them publicly if he didn’t stop his investigation into how they were leaked.
Bezos said the tabloid did publish private text messages a few weeks ago, which prompted him to hire a private investigator.
I’ve written a post about developments with the National Enquirer and its parent company, AMI. You can find it here: https://t.co/G1ykJAPPwy— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) February 7, 2019
“Of course I don’t want personal photos published, but I also won’t participate in their well-known practice of blackmail, political favors, political attacks and corruption,” Mr. Bezos said in his letter.
Bezos said also explained why he decided to go public with the “extortion attempt."
“I prefer to stand up, roll this log over and see what crawls out,” he said.
