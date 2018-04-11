House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek re-election

WASHINGTON - House Speaker Paul Ryan told colleagues Wednesday morning that he will not run for re-election in November after serving nearly two decades in the House of Representatives.
Serving as speaker has been one of my life’s great honors. I’m proud of all we’ve done & am ready for new prioritie… https://t.co/9H2E8CLK0Q— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) April 11, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}