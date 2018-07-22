0 Hostage situation unfolds at Los Angeles Trader Joe's, police say

LOS ANGELES -

A man crashed a car and ran into a Los Angeles grocery store Sunday afternoon and took hostages during a standoff with police, authorities said.

The incident started with the shooting of an older and younger woman in a residential area around 1:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police officer Mike Lopez told CNN.

The shooter then fled in a Toyota Camry and crashed at a Trader Joe’s, before running into the store.

"We can confirm that there is an active barricaded suspect within a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake. An active tac-alert has been declared to ensure all resources necessary will be available. Please continue to stay clear of the area," Los Angeles police tweeted.

UPDATE: We can confirm that there is an active barricaded suspect within a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake. An active tac-alert has been declared to ensure all resources necessary will be available. Please continue to stay clear of the area. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 22, 2018

A 20-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and is in fair condition, CNN reported.

Video shows police carrying shields and ushering out a man who has his hands raised. A person who appears to be injured was carried off, and other people could be seen climbing out of the store down a rope ladder.

President Donald Trump and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have tweeted about the standoff.

Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely. Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working with Federal Law Enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2018 The @LAPDHQ is responding to an incident at the Trader Joe's in Silver Lake. Please steer clear of the area. https://t.co/j2OmFMFFXv — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) July 21, 2018

