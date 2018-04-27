  • George H.W. Bush continues recovery, 'in good spirits,' spokesman says

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Former President George H.W. Bush will remain hospitalized over the weekend as he continues to recover from an infection that spread to his blood, a family spokesman said Friday.

