Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor says she has 'beginning stages of dementia'

Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Sandra Day O'Connor said in a letter released Tuesday that doctors have diagnosed her "with the beginning stages of dementia, probably Alzheimer's disease."
She said that the diagnosis was made “some time ago.”
"As this condition has progressed, I am no longer able to participate in public life," she wrote.
The letter was released Tuesday morning by the Supreme Court’s public information office.
O’Connor, 88, was nominated by President Ronald Reagan and took her seat on the court in 1981.
“As a young cowgirl from the Arizona desert, I never could have imagined that one day I would become the first woman justice on the U.S. Supreme Court,” O’Connor said.
She announced her retirement in 2005 to care for her husband, who had Alzheimer's disease, according to The New York Times and The Washington Post.
