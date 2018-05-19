  • First lady Melania Trump released from hospital after undergoing kidney procedure

    BETHESDA, Md. - UPDATE: The White House announced Saturday morning that first lady Melania Trump was released from the hospital today and is resting comfortably at the White House.

    Trump’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement Monday afternoon that the first lady underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.

    "The procedure was successful and there were no complications," Grisham said.

    Trump was expected to remain hospitalized through the end of the week.

    "The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere," Grisham said.

    Trump’s procedure marked the first time a first lady has undergone such a serious medical procedure while in the White House since October 1987, when Nancy Reagan had a mastectomy, CNN reported.

    A White House official, who was not identified, told Reuters that President Donald Trump was expected to visit his wife at the hospital.

    Melania Trump, 48, moved to the White House last June after spending extra time in New York to allow the Trumps’ son, Barron, to finish out the school year, The Associated Press reported.

