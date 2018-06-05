  • Few Philadelphia Eagles planned to attend White House celebration, officials say

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    WASHINGTON -

    A planned celebration of the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles was canceled because “the Eagles offered to send only a tiny handful of representatives” to the event, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday in a statement.

    >> Read more trending news

    Check back for updates to this developing story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Few Philadelphia Eagles planned to attend White House celebration, officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kate Spade: Celebrities, fans react to iconic designer's death

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: 7-month-old girl found safe in NC days after abduction

  • Headline Goes Here

    Disney to donate $100 million to children's hospitals worldwide

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fashion designer Kate Spade dies