  • Explosion sends fireball into sky at Italian airport

    By: Natalie Dreier , Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    BORGO PANIGALE, Italy -

    A fireball was sent feet into the air near the airport in Bologna, Italy. Police told the Daily Star that the plume of fire was caused by an accident on a highway near the airport, but details are still coming in. 

