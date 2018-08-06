Explosion sends fireball into sky at Italian airport

A fireball was sent feet into the air near the airport in Bologna, Italy. Police told the Daily Star that the plume of fire was caused by an accident on a highway near the airport, but details are still coming in.
Esplosione ora a #Bologna pic.twitter.com/brNqxyJKHp— amedeo (@amemacula) August 6, 2018
Check back for more on this developing story.
