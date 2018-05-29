  • Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces resignation amid sexual misconduct allegations

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has announced his resignation effective on Friday amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

    >> Read more trending news

    The last few months have been incredibly difficult for me, for my team, for my friends, and many, many people whom I love," Greitens said at a Tuesday afternoon press conference,  claiming he was the victim of "legal harassment,"according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

    "I have not broken any laws or commited any offense worthy of this treatment," he said.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces resignation amid sexual…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen graduates from both high school, college in same week

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother taken into custody after baby found dead in South Carolina field

  • Headline Goes Here

    Televangelist seeks donations for $54 million jet

  • Headline Goes Here

    Meet the first black president of major TV network and ABC Entertainment Group