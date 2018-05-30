Donald Trump responds to cancellation of 'Roseanne'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday responded to reports that ABC cancelled “Roseanne” after the show’s star, Roseanne Barr, posted a tweet widely deemed as racist.
Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018
“Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr,” the president wrote. “Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”
Barr was heavily criticized Tuesday after she tweeted that Valerie Jarrett, a black woman who served as a top aide for President Barack Obama, was the product of the “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.” She later deleted the tweet and apologized for her comment, which ABC network officials condemned as “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”
The network announced the decision to cancel “Roseanne” amid the uproar.
Iger, who serves as chairman and CEO of Disney, the company that owns the ABC television network, said Tuesday in a tweet that "there was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing."
Check back for updates to this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}