Doctor who treated Prince to pay $30K fine for illegal prescription

CARVER COUNTY, Minn. - A doctor accused of illegally prescribing Prince an opioid before the artist’s death has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim. The settlement comes as prosecutors are poised to reveal whether anyone will face criminal charges in the musical icon’s 2016 death.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}