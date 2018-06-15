  • Denver shooting leaves at least four injured, including two children, reports say

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    DENVER, Colo. -

    Police were called to the scene of a shooting in a parking lot at an office complex in suburban Denver Thursday afternoon that left four people injured, including two children, according to police and news reports.

    >> Read more trending news

    The victims were transported to a local hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time, the Westminster Police Department said on Twitter.

    The suspect is still at large, but authorities released a description of the gunman’s car. They’re searching for a black, four-door Toyota with license plate number NOQ 091.

    Police are warning that those inside the car are considered armed and dangerous.

    The shooting occurred in the parking lot at the Cedar Wood Square office park near Children’s Dentistry, which is roped off by police tape, The Denver Post reported.

    It’s unclear if the shooting was random or targeted, police said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Denver shooting leaves at least four injured, including two children,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    R. Kelly's ex-wife Andrea Kelly speaks out about domestic abuse during marriage

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Nice kid from a nice family' held on $50K bail after gun charges

  • Headline Goes Here

    R. Kelly's ex-wife Andrea Kelly speaks out about domestic abuse during marriage

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fireball Whiskey flies across interstate in fiery tractor trailer crash