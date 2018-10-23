0 College athlete was on phone with mom shortly before death on campus

SALT LAKE CITY - The man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a University of Utah student has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said early Tuesday.

Police said Melvin Rowland, 37, was found dead early Tuesday at a Salt Lake City church.

University officials identified the student who was killed as Lauren McCluskey of Pullman, Washington.

BREAKING: @UUtah identifies Lauren McCluskey as the victim in last night’s deadly shooting on campus. McCluskey was a student athlete from Pullman, Washington, she was a member of the track and field team. She was a senior majoring in communications. #breaking #ksltv #utah #nbc pic.twitter.com/EIRCVlFT6S — Shara Park (@KSLSharaPark) October 23, 2018

Here are the latest updates:

Update 9:55 a.m. EDT Oct. 23: In a statement released to KUTV and KSL, McCluskey’s family members said they were on the phone with the 21-year-old as she was heading to her apartment from school on Monday night.

“Suddenly, I heard her yell, ‘No, no, no!’” said her mother, identified by KSL as Jill McCluskey. “I thought she might have been in a car accident. That was the last I heard from her. … In a few minutes, a young woman picked up the phone and said all of Lauren’s things were on the ground.”

JUST IN: Jill McCluskey, mother of murdered @UUtah student-athlete Lauren McCluskey just sent us this statement about her daughter’s death and the history with her suspected killer 37-year-old Melvin Rowland. #ksltv pic.twitter.com/L6Lk0ROO5L — Shara Park (@KSLSharaPark) October 23, 2018

University of Utah police Lt. Brian Wahlin told KSTU that McCluskey had a prior relationship with Rowland. Family members told KUTV and KSL that she had dated Rowland for about a month.

Family members said McCluskey had previously complained to University of Utah police that she was being harassed by Rowland.

#BREAKING: I just received a statement from Lauren McCluskey's parents.



Her mother says the 21-year-old had dated Melvin Rowland for about a month.



She says he "lied to her about his name, his age and his criminal history."



Full statement: @KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/WF5xtBB2xi — Brónagh Tumulty (@BronaghTumulty) October 23, 2018

They described her as a star athlete and an outstanding student set to graduate in May 2019.

"She loved to sing and had strength and determination," family members told KUTV and KSL. "She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed."

Update 7:44 a.m. EDT Oct. 23: Mark Harlan, athletics director for the University of Utah, issued the following statement Tuesday morning about McCluskey, a member of the school’s track and field team:

“Last night, the University of Utah lost one of our own,” the statement began. “Senior track standout Lauren McCluskey was tragically killed in a senseless act. This news has shaken not only myself but our entire University of Utah athletics family to its core. We have university counselors and psychologists on standby to support Lauren’s teammates, coaches and friends. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and all of those dear to her.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Lauren's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/H5q3EKqYUo — Mark Harlan (@MarkHarlan_AD) October 23, 2018

Update 7:20 a.m. EDT Oct. 23: The University of Utah has identified the student who was shot and killed on campus Monday night.

Lauren McCluskey of Pullman, Washington, was a senior communication major and member of the school’s track and field team, university President Ruth V. Watkins said in a statement Tuesday morning.

A vigil will be held in her honor at 5 p.m. MDT Wednesday, the statement said.

Watkins also included the following details about the shooting:

“The police investigation is still underway, but here is a brief overview of what happened last night. Around 8:20 p.m., university police received a report of a possible abduction in a parking lot outside a residence hall. Police responded and as they searched the area, they discovered Lauren deceased in a parked car near the south tower of the Medical Plaza, a residential hall on campus.

“Police issued a secure-in-place order for campus as they searched for a suspect. That order remained in effect until just before midnight, after police determined the suspect had left the area. He was later found deceased at an off-campus location.”

Read the full statement here.

It is with great sadness that I issue this statement about the death of one of our students last night: https://t.co/FhKFI7PTIZ — Ruth V. Watkins (@RuthVWatkins) October 23, 2018

Update 4:26 a.m. EDT Oct. 23: Police said Melvin Rowland, the suspect in the shooting death of a University of Utah student, has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, KSL and KUTV are reporting.

Authorities said Rowland “forced entry to the Trinity AME Church on 600 S after a foot pursuit, then shot himself,” KUTV’s Bronagh Tumulty tweeted early Tuesday.

#CONFIRMED: Suspect in @UUtah shooting, Melvin Rowland, is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say he forced entry to the Trinity AME Church on 600 S after a foot pursuit, then shot himself. @KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/v7woADG147 — Brónagh Tumulty (@BronaghTumulty) October 23, 2018

Update 4:09 a.m. EDT Oct. 23: Police have located Melvin Rowland, the suspect in the shooting death of a University of Utah student, the school tweeted early Tuesday.

U of U ALERT: *** ALL CLEAR *** Melvin Rowland, the suspect in the fatal shooting on campus, has been located and is no longer a threat.https://t.co/sMi4tPwuZ7 — University of Utah (@UUtah) October 23, 2018

Officials did not release any further details, but area news outlets reported a large police presence outside Trinity AME Church in Salt Lake City.

#BREAKING: scene outside Trinity AME Church right now in downtown SLC. Suspect, Melvin Rowland, believed to be inside. @KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/YCkoVEYS77 — Brónagh Tumulty (@BronaghTumulty) October 23, 2018

Previous report: A homicide suspect is at large after a University of Utah student was shot and killed on campus, police said Monday night.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, university police received several reports of an argument followed by gunfire around 9 p.m. MDT. Once at the scene, authorities found a woman dead in a car.

Police identified the suspect as Melvin Rowland, 37, a 250-pound, 6-foot-3 black male wearing a white hoodie, black pants, white shoes and a gray beanie. Officials said Rowland, a convicted sex offender, fled the scene on foot.

ATTEMPT TO LOCATE: #homicide suspect Melvin Rowland, 37. Suspect wanted in conjunction with shooting on university campus. pic.twitter.com/BLcEC5ayHp — Univ of Utah News (@UofUNews) October 23, 2018

The campus was placed on lockdown as police searched for Rowland, KSL reported. The university lifted the lockdown at 11:47 p.m. MDT Monday, tweeting that police believed Rowland had left the campus. The school also canceled all Tuesday classes.

SECURE-IN-PLACE LIFTED FOR CAMPUS



Police believe suspect has left campus and is no longer a threat to campus. Continued police activity throughout the night. Please avoid the Medical Towers area. Updates on https://t.co/sMi4tPwuZ7. — University of Utah (@UUtah) October 23, 2018

Read more here or here.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.