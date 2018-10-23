  • College athlete was on phone with mom shortly before death on campus

    SALT LAKE CITY - The man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a University of Utah student has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said early Tuesday.

    Police said Melvin Rowland, 37, was found dead early Tuesday at a Salt Lake City church.

    University officials identified the student who was killed as Lauren McCluskey of Pullman, Washington.

    Update 9:55 a.m. EDT Oct. 23: In a statement released to KUTV and KSL, McCluskey’s family members said they were on the phone with the 21-year-old as she was heading to her apartment from school on Monday night.

    “Suddenly, I heard her yell, ‘No, no, no!’” said her mother, identified by KSL as Jill McCluskey. “I thought she might have been in a car accident. That was the last I heard from her. … In a few minutes, a young woman picked up the phone and said all of Lauren’s things were on the ground.”

    University of Utah police Lt. Brian Wahlin told KSTU that McCluskey had a prior relationship with Rowland. Family members told KUTV and KSL that she had dated Rowland for about a month.

    Family members said McCluskey had previously complained to University of Utah police that she was being harassed by Rowland. 

    They described her as a star athlete and an outstanding student set to graduate in May 2019.

    "She loved to sing and had strength and determination," family members told KUTV and KSL. "She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed."

    Update 7:44 a.m. EDT Oct. 23: Mark Harlan, athletics director for the University of Utah, issued the following statement Tuesday morning about McCluskey, a member of the school’s track and field team:

    “Last night, the University of Utah lost one of our own,” the statement began. “Senior track standout Lauren McCluskey was tragically killed in a senseless act. This news has shaken not only myself but our entire University of Utah athletics family to its core. We have university counselors and psychologists on standby to support Lauren’s teammates, coaches and friends. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and all of those dear to her.”

    Update 7:20 a.m. EDT Oct. 23: The University of Utah has identified the student who was shot and killed on campus Monday night.

    Lauren McCluskey of Pullman, Washington, was a senior communication major and member of the school’s track and field team, university President Ruth V. Watkins said in a statement Tuesday morning.

    A vigil will be held in her honor at 5 p.m. MDT Wednesday, the statement said.

    Watkins also included the following details about the shooting:

    “The police investigation is still underway, but here is a brief overview of what happened last night. Around 8:20 p.m., university police received a report of a possible abduction in a parking lot outside a residence hall. Police responded and as they searched the area, they discovered Lauren deceased in a parked car near the south tower of the Medical Plaza, a residential hall on campus.

    “Police issued a secure-in-place order for campus as they searched for a suspect. That order remained in effect until just before midnight, after police determined the suspect had left the area. He was later found deceased at an off-campus location.”

    Update 4:26 a.m. EDT Oct. 23: Police said Melvin Rowland, the suspect in the shooting death of a University of Utah student, has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, KSL and KUTV are reporting.

    Authorities said Rowland “forced entry to the Trinity AME Church on 600 S after a foot pursuit, then shot himself,” KUTV’s Bronagh Tumulty tweeted early Tuesday.

    Update 4:09 a.m. EDT Oct. 23: Police have located Melvin Rowland, the suspect in the shooting death of a University of Utah student, the school tweeted early Tuesday.

    Officials did not release any further details, but area news outlets reported a large police presence outside Trinity AME Church in Salt Lake City.

    Previous report: A homicide suspect is at large after a University of Utah student was shot and killed on campus, police said Monday night.

    According to the Salt Lake Tribune, university police received several reports of an argument followed by gunfire around 9 p.m. MDT. Once at the scene, authorities found a woman dead in a car.

    Police identified the suspect as Melvin Rowland, 37, a 250-pound, 6-foot-3 black male wearing a white hoodie, black pants, white shoes and a gray beanie. Officials said Rowland, a convicted sex offender, fled the scene on foot.

    The campus was placed on lockdown as police searched for Rowland, KSL reported. The university lifted the lockdown at 11:47 p.m. MDT Monday, tweeting that police believed Rowland had left the campus. The school also canceled all Tuesday classes.

