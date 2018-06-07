  • Boy Scout's toy grenade prompts evacuation, delays at Houston's Hobby Airport

    HOUSTON - A Boy Scout’s toy grenade was the “suspicious device” behind the evacuation of the security checkpoint at Houston’s Hobby Airport early Thursday, KPRC reports.

    Here are the latest updates:

    Update 7:01 a.m. EDT June 7: A Boy Scout’s toy grenade prompted the evacuation of Hobby Airport’s TSA checkpoint, Houston police said Thursday morning.

    According to KPRC, the 17-year-old was detained after security screeners found the toy in his bag. 

    “No word on any penalties,” KPRC tweeted.

    The airport has reopened the checkpoint and allowed travelers back into the area.

    “Now might be a good time for a gentle reminder that there are items you CANNOT bring through security checkpoints,” the airport tweeted, along with a list of TSA-approved items.

    Update 6:43 a.m. EDT June 7: The suspicious device has been removed, the airport tweeted just after 6:30 a.m. EDT Thursday.

    “Device has been removed, and TSA is re-opening the checkpoint and working to resume passenger screening,” Hobby Airport tweeted. “Expect some delays through security, and as always check with your carrier to see if your flight has been impacted.”

    Passenger Michael Oder tweeted a photo from the scene.

    “Looks like things are clearing,” he wrote.

    Update 6:26 a.m. EDT June 7: The airport confirmed the news in a tweet just after 6 a.m. EDT Thursday.

    “The TSA security line has been closed due to a suspicious device being found during screening,” the airport tweeted. “Please check with your carrier to see if your flight is being impacted by this delay. We will post updates as they become available.”

    One traveler tweeted that passengers had to evacuate the airport but were let back in:

     

    File photo of a TSA security checkpoint. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
     

